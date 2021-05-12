New Look to move to Churchill Square after closing Western Road store

Fashion store New Look is moving to the old Mothercare unit in Churchill Square next month after closing its Western Road shop.

The freehold of the former New Look has been bought by Frasers, owned by Sports Direct entrepreneur Mike Ashley, which plans to open a branch of Flannels there.

New Look will moving its womenswear, 915girls fashion and shoes and accessory departments to its new 5200sq ft home on the lower mall.

A New Look Spokesperson said, “We are excited to be opening our brand new store in Churchill Square, Brighton on 10 June. It’s a great location, right in the heart of Brighton, and we look forward to inviting our new and loyal customers to shop our latest ranges.”

Mark Buchanan-Smith, centre director at Churchill Square, said: “We’re delighted that New Look has chosen Churchill Square for its new Brighton store, we’re sure it’ll be very well received by our customers.

“Since we reopened in April it has been great to see the shoppers breathing life back into the city. We’re all geared up for a very positive summer and things are looking very promising for the rest of 2021.”

Churchill Square opened its doors to shoppers again last month, and says city centre footfall has been on the rise as restrictions lift.

A number of customer activities planned to mark the opening of the New Look store.