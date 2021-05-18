Madness and Squeeze are coming to Brighton

Britain’s favourite ‘nutty’ pop band Madness will be embarking on a major UK arena tour this November and December and will be joined by special guests Squeeze. The tour includes a date at the Brighton Centre.

Madness hail from North London and got together in the mid to late ‘70s. They came up with a cacophony of music, noise, clothes, dressing up and having fun.

Madness are one of the top 20 selling UK groups of all time, with seven top ten albums, 23 top 20 hits and over six million album sales to their name. It’s been an incredible few years for the nutty boys from their gold selling ‘Can’t Touch Us Now’ album, sell out shows to their 2017 compilation ‘Full House – The Very Best Of Madness’.

Madness will no doubt be playing all the hits and fan favourites plus possibly some brand new tracks.

Madness performed live at the Brighton Centre on 22nd December 2018. The Brighton & Hove News Music Team were in attendance. Read our review HERE.

Support artists, Squeeze, also performed live at the Brighton Centre. They were there on 26th October 2019 and The Brighton & Hove News Music Team were there. Read our review HERE.

The ‘Ladykillers’ tour dates with Madness with Squeeze are as follows:

November

Mon 29 – Dublin 3Arena

December

Thu 02 – Aberdeen P&J Arena

Fri 03 – Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Sat 04 – Sheffield Arena

Mon 06 – Bournemouth B.I.C

Tue 07 – Brighton Centre

Thu 09 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Fri 10 – Leeds First Direct Arena

Sat 11 – Manchester AO Arena

Mon 13 – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Tue 14 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Thu 16 – Newcastle Utilita Arena

Fri 17 – Birmingham Utilita Arena

Sat 18 – London The O2 Arena

Tickets for ‘The Ladykillers’ tour go on sale Friday 21st May 2021 at 9.30am.

They can be purchased HERE, HERE, HERE and you can grab your Brighton Centre concert tickets from the website HERE or you usual ticket agency.

Find out more about Madness at www.madness.co.uk

Find out more about Squeeze at www.squeezeofficial.com