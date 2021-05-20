Detectives investigating Brighton murder appeal for help finding Dushane Meikle

Detectives investigating a murder in Brighton have issued a public appeal for help to trace a 27-year-old man called Dushane Meikle.

Meikle, who lived in Amberley Drive, Hove, is wanted by the Operation Gatling team investigating the murder of Billy Henham, 24, from Henfield.

His body was found in an empty building in North Street, Brighton, on Thursday 2 January 2020.

Sussex Police said this evening (Thursday 20 May): “Detectives from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team investigating the murder of 24- year-old Billy Henham, from Henfield, have released an image of 27-year-old Meikle who they want to speak to in connection with the investigation.

“Billy’s body was discovered at a disused building in North Street, Brighton, on Thursday 2 January 2020, after officers attended the property following a report of concerns for a person.

“Meikle, from Hove, has links to the city and London and should not be approached by the public.”

Detective Superintendent Alex Geldart said: “We are urging anyone who sees Dushane Meikle or has information on his whereabouts to dial 999 immediately.

“Please do not approach him.”