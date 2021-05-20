editor@brightonandhovenews.org
Police appeal for witnesses after assault claims at Brighton school

Posted On 20 May 2021
Sussex Police has issued an appeal for witnesses after claims that an academy trust chief executive assaulted a pupil at a Brighton school – a claim that he denies.

The alleged assault happened at Moulsecoomb Primary School 10 days ago as parents and campaigners tried to prevent representatives of the Pioneer Academy trust from attending a meeting there.

The force said: “While in attendance at a protest outside a school in The Highway, Brighton, on Monday (10 May), police received a report of an assault.

“It was alleged a man had grabbed the wrist of a boy while trying to enter the building. No injuries were reported to police.

“Officers took the details of all those involved and witnesses at the scene and are in the process of obtaining all relevant statements.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 243 of 10/05.”

Witnesses told Brighton and Hove News that Lee Mason-Ellis, the academy chain’s chief executive, grabbed the wrist of an 11-year-old boy with special needs called Mason Cobb.

Mr Mason-Ellis said afterwards: “The version of events which have now been put forward simply did not take place.

“The Pioneer Academy and I treat all matters of safeguarding extremely seriously.

“We will of course co-operate with any investigation into the matter but strongly reject the allegations which had been made.

“We respect the right to peaceful protest but are saddened that our visit to the school has been overshadowed by the unfounded allegations which have since followed.”

This afternoon the academy trust said: “Sussex Police have confirmed to Mr Mason-Ellis (the CEO of the Pioneer Academy) that, in respect of the allegation made against him resulting from the visit of the Pioneer Academy to Moulsecoomb Primary School on 10 May 2021, they have reviewed the allegation and they will not be taking any further action.”

The Pioneer Academy is due to take over running the school from Brighton and Hove City Council – a move rejected by 96 per cent of parents in a ballot.

At the weekend, hundreds of people took part in a protest march organised by Hands Off Moulsecoomb Primary School, despite the damp weather.

Those taking part included the school’s MP, Lloyd Russell-Moyle, the Labour member for Brighton Kemptown.

Sponsored Editorial

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

You Can Adopt

Posted On11 Oct 2020

