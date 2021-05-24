Police hunt for ex-prisoner with links to Hove

Police are looking for a former Rochester Prison inmate with links to Hove, Southwick, Shoreham, Lancing and Worthing.

Michael Stanley, 31, is wanted for recall to prison, Sussex Police said today (Monday 24 May).

Stanley, formerly of Grange Court, in Butts Road, Southwick, was jailed for assaulting Jodie Dawkins, causing her actual bodily harm (ABH).

The attack happened in July last year and led to Stanley being jailed at Lewes Crown Court in October by Judge Paul Tain shortly before he retired.

Sussex Police said: “Police are searching for Michael Stanley, who is wanted on recall to prison.

“Stanley, 31, was released on licence part-way through a sentence for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

“He is described as white, around 5ft 8in, of muscular build and with short blond hair and stubble.

“He is known to have links to the Worthing and Hove areas.

“Anyone who sees him, or who has any information as to his whereabouts, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 931 of 10/05.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”