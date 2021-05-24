Road closed as fire fighters tackle house blaze

A busy Brighton road is closed this afternoon as firefighters tackle a house fire.

The fire started in a house in Shaftesbury Road, off Viaduct Road.

Six fire engines and the aerial ladder platform were called to the scene.

Police have closed Viaduct Road. Brighton and Hove News understands nobody is inside the house.

A spokesman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “We remain at the scene and have scaled down to four appliance and an aerial ladder platform.

“A search of premises in the area has been undertaken.

“Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service remain on the scene.

“A fire investigation will take place in due course.”