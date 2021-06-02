Brighton & Hove Albion’s Ben White makes his full England debut

Albion’s Ben White made his full England debut in the 1-0 win against Austria at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium in an international friendly this evening (Wednesday 2 June).

White became the first Albion player to play for England since Lewis Dunk in November 2018 and only the third since Steve Foster way back in 1982.

White came on as a substitute in the 70th minute for Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish.

White made a goal-line clearance late on in the game to ensure England didn’t concede an equaliser – and also had a decent shot at goal.