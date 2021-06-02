Missing boy found safe in Brighton
A missing boy who was believed to be in Brighton has been found safe in the town.
Earlier today (Wednesday 2 June), Sussex Police issued an appeal for the public’s help to find Ahmed Badr.
The force has since said: “Ahmed Badr, who had been reported missing from Eastbourne, has been found safe.
“The 16-year-old boy was located by officers in Brighton on Wednesday (2 June).”
