Swim school bids to build pools on industrial estate



A swimming school is hoping it will be third time lucky with its plans to convert an industrial unit into a swimming school.

Blue Lagoon Centres has submitted plans to Brighton and Hove City Council to install four small learner pools at unit 9.3 at The Hyde in Bevendean.

The company runs a baby swimming school in Eastbourne, and is looking to expand into Brighton.

Previous applications to operate at Brighton Marina and near the Goldstone Industrial estate fell through, but Blue Lagoon director Carl Meek believes Bevendean is the perfect site, particularly as it has good public transport links.

Mr Meek said the focus is on children’s swimming lessons in two of the pools and offering private hire and physiotherapy sessions.

He said: “Private pools are used throughout the city by existing swimming schools, and they are a blight on the neighbours, unfortunately – parking problems, and the sheer volume of people overwhelm the domestic setting.

“Our dedicated centre will provide people with a better facility all around.”

In its application, Blue Lagoon includes a letter from commercial property consultant Flude that confirms the site was on the market for industrial use for three years without success.

The plans are available to view and for comment on Brighton and Hove City Council’s planning website planningapps.brighton-hove.gov.uk by searching for BH2021/01784.