Wanted man may be in Brighton

Police are searching for a wanted man who has links to Brighton.

Sussex Police said that officers were looking for Kane Watson, 30, of Brightling Avenue, Hastings, who is suspected of breaching a restraining order.

The force said: “Police are searching for Kane Watson, from Hastings, who they would like to speak to in relation to the breach of a restraining order.

“Watson, 30, is described as white, 6ft 3in tall, of broad build, with short brown hair and a short, dark beard.

“As well as the Hastings area, he is known to have links to Bexhill, Eastbourne, Brighton and Kent.

“Anyone who sees him or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 75 of 16/02.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”