Missing Brighton girl found safe
A girl who was reported missing almost a week ago has been found safe, Sussex Police said today (Saturday 5 June).
Sussex Police said: “Mia Charles, 17, who was reported missing from Brighton on Sunday 30 May has been located safe.”
The force issued a public appeal for help finding Mia earlier this week.
Brighton and Hove police tweeted: “We’re pleased to confirm Mia Charles, who had been reported missing from Brighton, has been found safe.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”
