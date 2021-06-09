Cat rescued from tree by firefighters



A cat who got herself stuck up a tree is being cared for by the RSPCA while her owner is located.

The young cat ended up 25ft up the tree in Upper Hollingdean Road, Brighton on Saturday and was still up there the following day.

The RSPCAs animal rescue officer Julie Parsons and officers from East Sussex Fire and Rescue were called to come to the rescue.

They first tried to use ladders, but the cat was on a thin branch which wouldn’t have supported them.

The fire service then used its aerial ladder to reach the cat and stop her jumping down on her own.

Julie checked her over and the young, female black and white cat was uninjured but a little shaken.

She said: “This poor cat had got herself well and truly stuck in quite a high tree on a thin bit of branch. We are very grateful that the fire services could assist us in helping this poor moggy in bringing her to safety.

“She isn’t microchipped and no owner has come forward yet so she is now in the care of our RSPCA Patcham Animal Centre in Brighton.”

In a vast majority of cases cats are very capable of getting themselves down from a tree, so unless there are special circumstances, the RSPCA advises owners to try and coax their pet down with strong smelling food like fish and if that doesn’t work to give them a call back after 24 hours.

After that time an RSPCA officer will then visit to see if they can help.

RSPCA officers are trained to use ladders, which they carry for rescues like this, however, in situations where they still are unable to reach the animals, they may ask the fire service to help and they often use animal rescues as a vital training aid.

If you are the owner of this cat please contact the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care please visit our website or call our donation line on 0300 123 8181.