Police offer reward in hunt for wanted man from Brighton

Police have offered a £250 reward for information leading to the arrest of a wanted man from Brighton.

Sussex Police said today (Thursday 10 June): “Police are offering a £250 reward for information leading to the arrest of wanted man Aaron Taylor.

“The 32-year-old, from Brighton, is sought in connection with an investigation into stalking, coercive and controlling behaviour and an assault.

“He is described as white, of stocky build, with dark hair, blue eyes and facial hair.

“It is thought that Taylor remains in the local area.

“Anyone who sees him is urged to dial 999 or report it online, quoting 47200210163.”