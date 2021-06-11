Boy hit by car in Brighton

A 12-year-old boy escaped with minor injuries after being hit by a car in Brighton, Sussex Police said.

But the although the stopped, the driver spoke to the boy only briefly before driving off.

Sussex Police issued an appeal for witnesses this afternoon (Friday 11 June).

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a 12-year-old pedestrian was hit by a vehicle as he crossed the road in Patcham, Brighton.

“The incident involving a car, believed to be a white Mercedes, occurred in Ladies Mile Road about 3pm on Thursday 27 May.

“After a brief exchange of words, the driver reportedly made off from the scene.

“The victim, a local boy, sustained minor injuries.

“Anyone who saw what happened, or who captured the incident on CCTV, dashcam or mobile, is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 256 of 28/05.”