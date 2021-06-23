Police offer reward for Brighton man wanted for being ‘unlawfully at large’

Police have offered a £250 reward in their hunt for a wanted man from Brighton.

George Burbidge, 23, formerly of North Place, Brighton, is wanted for recall to prison and being unlawfully at large.

Burbidge, who has also lived in Hove, was jailed for four years and three months in June 2017 for assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Sussex Police said today (Wednesday 23 June): “Police are offering a £250 reward for information leading to the arrest of wanted man George Burbidge.

“The 23-year-old man, from Brighton, is sought for recall to prison and being unlawfully at large.

“He is described as white, of slim to medium build, with fair hair, blue-green eyes and no facial hair.

“It is thought that Burbidge remains in the local area.

“Anyone who sees him is urged to dial 999 or report online, quoting serial 1506 of 11/03.”

Sussex Police previously issued an appeal for help finding Burbidge in April.