Man charged with Brighton murder remanded to crown court

A man charged with the murder of 24-year-old Billy Henham in Brighton has been remanded in custody by Brighton Magistrates’ Court to appear before a crown court judge today (Thursday 24 June).

Dushane Meikle, 27, formerly of Amberley Drive, Hangleton, appeared at the magistrates’ court yesterday.

He is due to appear before Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, at Lewes Crown Court this afternoon.

He is one of four people to have been charged with the murder of Mr Henham, from Henfield, in a disused building in North Street, Brighton, on Thursday 2 January last year.

Three other men appeared before Brighton magistrates on Friday 21 May and were remanded in custody.

They were Alize Spence, 18, of Makepeace Road, Ealing, Lamech Gordon-Carew, 20, of Cheeseman Close, Hampton, and Gregory Hawley, 28, of no fixed address.

They appeared before Judge Laing three days later when she set a provisional trial date for Monday 22 November.

The trial is scheduled to last for about four weeks.

The three men are due in court on Monday 19 July for their arraignment – the formal process of reading out the charges when the defendants will be asked to enter their plea.