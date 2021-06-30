Neighbours object to more homes planned for historic Hove dairy site

Neighbours have objected to plans to include more homes in a scheme on a former dairy site in Hove.

But officials have recommended that the changes are approved – subject to conditions – in a report to councillors.

The developer, Superstone Homes, owned by Ardeshir and Nader Taghan, has applied to Brighton and Hove City Council for permission to build 19 homes and a commercial premises.

The council’s Planning Committee previously gave permission for 14 homes on the site – the old Dairy Crest depot, opposite Tesco Express in The Droveway, Hove.

In July 2019, the committee said that an application from Sirus Taghan, of Redbull Properties, was a “vast improvement” on a similar scheme for 14 homes approved in January the same year.

Both of the applications approved in 2019 included four “affordable” homes – two for rent and two for shared ownership.

But the new scheme would offer just three “affordable” homes – one for shared ownership or for a commuted sum to help fund an “affordable” home elsewhere.

Conservative councillors Vanessa Brown and Samer Bagaeen, who represent Hove Park ward, have objected to the application, along with 20 residents.

Councillors Brown and Bagaeen wrote: “This is an inferior scheme and would be a complete overdevelopment of the site.

“These plans do not conserve the significance of the heritage asset or respect the sense of place.

“Previously, there were eight dwellings to the northern boundary of the site but now there are nine.

“To do this, the houses have been made narrower and the roof levels have been increased, making them more dominant.”

Residents’ concerns included “overlooking” to more pressure on parking as well as to a property from Mallory Road.

One objector, whose details were redacted on the council’s website, wrote: “Our main objections relate to the size and scale of development, additional traffic generated by the development and proposals for additional car parking spaces in Mallory Road.

“Additional access to the development from Mallory Road is unclear but was rejected previously and seems to be included again within the revised application.

“This narrow cul de sac cannot support additional day-to-day traffic and construction traffic.”

Another unnamed neighbour wrote: “The development would be better suited to a fewer number of larger, lower-height homes.

“I especially object to access for building works to be given via Mallory Road for safety reasons and also object to access being given to extra homes via this cul de sac once the development has been completed.”

The council has received one letter in support of the scheme.

Separately, Superstone Homes’ agent, Lewis and Co Planning, said: “The proposals seek to deliver a viable development on a brownfield site with extant planning permission for mixed-use development.

“The site benefits from good access to services and sustainable modes of transport and the principle of development, therefore, complies with adopted policies.”

A report to the council’s Planning Committee said that the locally listed main barn, which dates from the 1840s, was the “most significant” element of the site, with its long, unbroken roof. The site was run as a dairy until 2016.

The committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall from 2pm next Wednesday (7 July). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.