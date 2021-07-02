Delivery driver denies blame for woman’s death in Brighton crash

A DPD delivery driver has pleaded not guilty to causing death by careless driving in a crash at the Seven Dials roundabout in Brighton.

Kamil Zieba, 41, of Waterloo Street, Hove, was arraigned – or asked to enter a formal plea – at Lewes Crown Court today (Friday 2 July).

Zieba appeared before Judge Christine Laing accused of causing the death of Jennifer Davies, 69, from Brighton, who was on foot when the crash happened.

The emergency services were called just before 3.15pm and Jennifer Davies was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton.

Two days after she was hit by the Mercedes Sprinter van, she died.

After the crash, Sussex Police carried out an investigation, named Operation Downfield.

Zieba appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court last month when he was committed to the crown court for a trial by jury.

Today he was told that his case would be tried in the year.

Judge Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, set the trial date for Monday 17 January.

The trial is expected to last for five days.

Zieba was remanded on unconditional bail.