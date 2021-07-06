Psych reports ordered for Man accused of throwing acid over young doctor

Psychiatric reports are being prepared on a medical student who is accused of throwing a noxious substance over a young doctor.

Milad Rouf, of Newport Road, Cardiff, appeared at Lewes Crown Court charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, using sulphuric acid “with intent to burn, maim, disfigure or disable”.

The 25-year-old is accused of carrying out the attack on the woman in Brighton, East Sussex, on May 20.

The victim, aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment for “potentially life-changing injuries”, Sussex Police said.

Judge Christine Laing QC adjourned the case for a psychiatric report to be prepared on the defendant, with the next hearing listed for August 2.

She told Rouf: “Until then, you will remain in custody.”