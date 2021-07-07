Police publish suspect’s picture after girl, 16, suffers sex attack on Brighton beach

Detectives are investigating a sex attack on a 16-year-old girl on the beach in Brighton at the weekend.

Sussex Police published a security camera picture of the suspect and said: “Do you recognise this man?

“Police in Brighton want to trace and interview him about a sexual assault on a 16-year-old girl on the seafront.

“Just after midnight on Saturday 4 July, the girl was with friends near the i360 tower on Brighton seafront when they met some other people having a drink.

“One of men sexually assaulted her before she struggled free.

“The suspect is described as black, about 6ft and about 20, with a buzz-cut hair style, and speaking with what was described as possibly a French accent.

“He was wearing a black super-dry t-shirt, blue/back jeans and grey/white reflective shoes.

“The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.”

Detective Constable Stewart Cameron, of the Brighton and Hove Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: “The image we have released comes from CCTV at the location.

“We hope someone will recognise him and get in touch with us.

“You can contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 66 of 04/07.”