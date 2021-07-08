Boy arrested in Brighton for murder to appear before Old Bailey judge

A 15-year-old boy who was arrested in Brighton for murder is due appear before a judge at the Old Bailey in London today (Thursday 8 July).

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court. alongside 18-year-old Romain La Pierre, of Amber Grove, Cricklewood, on Tuesday (6 July).

The Metropolitan Police said that a third youth, a 16-year-old boy, appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court.

They are charged with the murder of 16-year-old Camron Smith, in Croydon, in the early hours of last Thursday (1 July).

The Met said: “Police were called to Bracken Avenue, in Shrublands, Croydon, at 12.46am on Thursday 1 July.

“Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics. They found Camron, who had been stabbed.

“He was treated at the scene but despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead a short time later.”

The three teenagers are due appear at the Central Criminal Court – better known as the Old Bailey – in London for a plea and case management hearing.

The Met added: “Detectives continue to investigate Camron’s murder and would like to hear from anyone who has information but has not yet come forward.

“Information can be provided by calling the incident room on 0208 721 4961 or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.”