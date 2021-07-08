BREAKING NEWS

Hove law firm wins permission to build four-storey office block

Posted On 08 Jul 2021
A law firm can build a four-storey extension and underground car park at its offices in Hove.

The Vallance Hall proposal – Picture courtesy of Yelo Architects

Engleharts Solicitors was granted planning permission yesterday (Wednesday 7 July) for the new block at its premises on the corner of Hove Street and Vallance Road, Hove.

The firm wants to demolish a single-storey annexe there, in the yard of the old Hove Post Office sorting office, known as Vallance Hall.

The plans won the unanimous backing of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee at a meeting at Hove Town Hall.

Engleharts’ planning agent Peter Young told the Planning Committee that the firm was “doing well” and its plans would be “a positive regeneration of the site”, creating “much-needed office space”.

Planning consultant Ian Coomber addressed councillors on behalf of Future Lab, a tech firm in Regent House, next to Vallance Hall.

He said that the company did not object to the principle of the extension but were concerned that it would be “within arms’ reach” of their desks.

Mr Coomber said: “It would be challenging holding virtual meetings across the globe using sensitive tech equipment when a JCB is operating outside the window.

“This application was lodged before covid-19 … and as we come out of all of this, many industry specialists are questioning the need for office space for roles that can be undertaken remotely, particularly by professional service firms.”

Another neighbour, Theresa Sutherland, said: “The proposed development will have a severe impact on my property and enjoyment of daily life in terms of the loss of daylight and overshadowing, as it is unacceptably close and directly overlooking habitable rooms.

“I request the council explain why the impact on neighbours is not sufficient to outweigh the benefits. And what are the benefits when the new norm is to work from home?”

But the committee was told that the loss of light and overshadowing were outweighed by the need for office space.

And all the windows that overlooked Ms Sutherland’s home would be louvred and obscured.

A report to councillors included the concerns of the Brighton and Hove Conservation Advisory Group. It criticised the proposed office block, which is in the Old Hove Conservation Area, because of the design’s scale, flat roof and “boxy features”.

But the committee voted unanimously in favour of the scheme on the old sorting office site.

After the Post Office moved out, it was occupied by an auction business from 1992 until 2006 before being turned into offices.

