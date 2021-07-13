BREAKING NEWS

SNAYX set to play Brighton’s Rossi Bar

Posted On 13 Jul 2021 at 4:32 pm
By :
Comment: 0

SNAYX front live at the De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhil 21.5.21 (pics Sara-Louise Bowrey Photography) (click on pic to enlarge!)

The Rossi Bar located at 8 Queens Road, Brighton have announced that their evening with SNAYX plus special guests PLAY DEAD and Hotwax will now be taking place on Saturday 21st August 2021. It was initially scheduled to have taken place on Saturday 10th July but had to be moved for obvious covid reasons.

The Rossi Bar will play host to SNAYX and friends on Saturday 21st August (pic Nick Linazasoro)

 

The tickets for this evening are very reasonably priced at only £3 on the door. The event kicks off from 8pm and will run until midnight. If cocktails are your thing, then it might be worth rockin’ on up at the venue a tad earlier as they are offering them on a 2 for 1 deal from 4pm until 7pm. Punters must be 18 or over.

SNAYX live at the De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhil 21.5.21 (pics Sara-Louise Bowrey Photography) (click on pics to enlarge!)

SNAYX are a British punk rock duo hailing from the South East. They are renowned for ferocious live sets and visceral, hard-hitting bass riffs. SNAYX are set to shake up the scene in 2021 and are certain to bring Snake-like charm and swagger to stages across the UK.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team have witnessed the band in action a few times of late. Our reviewer Cris Watkins stated of their 5th June set at The Prince Albert: “Rarely do I see a band where I feel the hairs rise on the back of my neck. Still, as soon as SNAYX, Ollie Horner (bass and backing vocals) drops those first almighty crushing riffs on the bass whilst manically staring into the crowd, I know I can feel I’m witnessing something a little special here tonight”.

Find out more by visiting snayx.com

PLAY DEAD

PLAY DEAD formed in the school yards and teenage bedrooms of Herne Hill in South East London. They are NOT to be confused with the 1980’s goth band of the same name. This PLAY DEAD serves up a slice of reality with sharp knives as they verse on boredom and youth apathy on their debut EP, ‘Skint’, all delivered with deadpan Gen-Z charm. Check out the EP on their Bandcamp page HERE. “An absolute sense of youthful, reckless abandon” – Clunk Magazine

Hotwax

From the embers of East Sussex band, The Kiffs, have risen the bright new trio of Hotwax. Composed, slightly aloof; they complete the checklist for dark, sultry glamour. Moody vocals and deep instrumental weavings through psych rock to funk. Woeful songs of teenage angst, songs of ferocious love, songs so beautifully innocent yet so poignant with an energy inspired by “Life”…

Check them out on Spotify HERE.

Gig flyer

