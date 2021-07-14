Lewes Road closed by police

Road has now reopened after a police incident on the lewes Road gyratory system by the BP garage.@SussexTW pic.twitter.com/96YsD4DyBe — Sussex Incidents – Breaking News for Sussex (@SussexIncidents) July 14, 2021

Lewes Road has been closed by police by the Vogue Gyratory this afternoon.

Armed police and police dogs were reportedly at the scene, in the area of the BP Garage.

Buses were diverted northbound along Ditchling Road and southbound up Coombe Road and down Elm Grove from about 6pm while the road was closed.

At 6.50pm, Brighton and Hove Buses tweeted to say the road had reopened.

More as we get it.