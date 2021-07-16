Heat alert for Brighton and Hove

A heat alert has been issued covering Brighton and Hove from tomorrow until Tuesday.

The Met Office says there’s a 70% chance it will hot enough to be a risk to residents and the NHS has this afternoon issued advice on how to cope.

Temperatures are forecast to reach the high 20s and even top 30C, which could lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion and overheating.

A spokesperson for NHS Sussex Commissioners, said: “Much of the advice on beating the heat is common sense and for many people spells of warmer weather are something they very much enjoy.

“However, for some people, such as older people, those with underlying health conditions and young children, the summer heat can bring real health risks. That’s why we’re urging everyone to keep an eye on those you know who may be at risk.

“If you’re able, ask if your friends, family or neighbours need any support. Also take water with you when travelling and keep up to date with weather forecasts.

“It’s also worth remembering the practical steps to keep homes cool during the day as this can aid sleeping at night and give the body time to recover from the heat.”

The Met Office says: “High pressure will bring a spell of fine, dry and increasingly warm, locally hot, weather from Saturday through to Monday.

“Temperatures are expected to reach the high 20s Celsius widely, with some regions exceeding the 30 Celsius. However, we are likely to see a slow reduction in temperatures through Monday and particularly Tuesday, thanks to an increasing chance of showers, perhaps heavy at times.”

A heatwave can affect anyone, but the most vulnerable people are:

older people – especially those over 75

those who live on their own or in a care home

people who have a serious or long term illness

those who may find it hard to keep cool

people who spend a lot of time outside or in hot places

Tips for coping in hot weather