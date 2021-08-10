Labour stands by decision to remove the Old Shoreham Road cycle path

Labour councillors said this morning that the group stands by its decision to remove the temporary Old Shoreham Road cycle path.

The group said that it had backed all other “active travel” measures at a special meeting of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee last month.

Councillor Gary Wilkinson, who speaks for the group on the Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee, said: “Labour is determined to promote active healthy communities across our city, as well as tackling climate change, which is why we support extending the vast majority of the temporary schemes we implemented.

“We are keen to ensure there is more active travel infrastructure built around the city.

“However, the party has always been clear that residents must be the drivers of any transport changes – and their opinions must be respected.

“In calling for a consultation, we ensured that residents, businesses and other stakeholders had a say.

“While others wanted to push ahead with the measures, Labour realised the importance of actually listening to residents.

“It (the council consultation) was the true test of local opinion and, despite its limitations, Labour feel residents have made their feelings clear and want this temporary cycle lane removed.

“That’s why we will continue to stand with residents in calling on the Green minority administration to remove the temporary cycle lane on the Old Shoreham Road – and have submitted an amendment calling on today’s Urgency Sub-committee to reaffirm the recent special committee decision to do so.

“We are honest enough to understand when something has seemed a good idea on paper but is simply not working and is not used.

“What we need is to understand the successes and failures of all the temporary schemes that were established so that we can plan effectively for more and better cycle lanes in the future.

“Labour remain absolutely committed to further ‘active travel’ measures, to carbon neutrality and to a car-free city-centre.

“But we must ensure that schemes work and that we take residents with us on this urgent journey.”

Labour has proposed an amendment to the council’s report today (Tuesday 10 August), asking for “the removal of the Phase 1 temporary cycle lanes on the Old Shoreham Road”.

It also calls on “council officers to urgently develop and provide committee members with proposed criteria for any further consultations and data reporting in relation to future active travel measures, in order to demonstrate empirical evidence to support balanced analysis”.

The second measure by Labour is to try to prevent a repeat of a consultation widely regarded as engineered to try to achieve only one result.

Despite that, several councillors have said that voters most affected by the Old Shoreham Road cycle lane have managed to make their opposition clear.