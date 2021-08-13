Protesters block A27 between Falmer and Lewes

Protesters have blocked the A27 at Falmer in a rush-hour demo, according to traffic reports at 6pm this evening (Friday 13 August).

Highways chiefs said: “A27 Eastbound blocked, queueing traffic due to demonstration from B2123 The Drove (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction) to A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout).”

Shortly afterwards the BBC said that the road was blocked towards the Ashcombe Roundabout.

At about 6.30pm it was reported that the demo was over and the congestion easing.

Highways chiefs said: “Road cleared and traffic easing, demonstration over on A27 Eastbound from B2123 The Drove (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction, Falmer) to A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout, Lewes).

“Sensors suggest the road is now clear.”

It was not clear, however, what the protest was about and who was behind it.

More as we have it.