Knifeman arrested in Queen’s Road

Police have safely detained a man following an incident in Queen’s Road, Brighton, this morning.

It follows a report of a man in distress and in possession of a knife – which was recovered by officers – about 11.36am.

A 35-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of having a knife in public.

He remains in police custody at this stage, Sussex Police said.

The force: “There is no threat to the wider community and we’d like to thank the public for their concern.

“Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 484 of 18/08.”