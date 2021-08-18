Security camera catches man burgling Hove shop

Security cameras caught a burglar on camera as he stole from a shop in Hove – now police want to catch him so that he can face justice.

Sussex Police published pictures recorded by the closed-circuit television cameras at Organic Corner, in Church Road, Hove, just yards away from the police base at Hove Town Hall.

Today (Wednesday 18 August) the force said: “Police are appealing to the public to help identify the man pictured after a shop was burgled in Hove.

“Officers responded to a report that Organic Corner in Church Road was broken into at approximately 3am on Saturday 17 July.

“​An electronic tablet was stolen from behind the counter, as well as some coconut milk and tea.

“Officers are appealing to anyone who recognises the man pictured or who witnessed what happened to come forward.

“Anyone with information can report online or call 101, quoting 47210121499.”