LibraLibra announce headline gig at The Hope & Ruin

Today it has been announced that LibraLibra will be performing a headline set in Brighton at The Hope & Ruin on Friday 19th November. This we are told is to coincide with some big releases from the band.

This Brighton collective’s genre-defying sound is matched only by their explosive aesthetic and performances. The quartet are Joe Caple (drums), Daniel Martell (guitar), Guy Jones (bass and keys) and Beth Cannon (vox).

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team have witnessed them performing live on several occasions and it’s fair to say that Beth most certainly feels the music through her body and gesticulates with her hands as she feels it and then her voice simply explodes with energy. Boy does she have a powerful voice!

A chaotic postmodern Frankenstein, LibraLibra lives somewhere in the space between bubblegum pop, post-punk and industrial techno. From headlining the Brighton Dome to supporting Psychic TV at Heaven. A Pandora’s box first opened in 2018, LibraLibra continues eroding the stability of convention with each ambitious release.

While it may be impossible to pinpoint a genre onto LibraLibra it’s easy to feel the instant connection to this uncompromising creative vision that holds up a cracked mirror to the chaos of modern life.

Check out their work on their Bandcamp page HERE.

Find out more about LibraLibra HERE.

Support on the night will come from the outrageous Lambrini Girls as well as from The Slaughter House Band.

Purchase your tickets HERE or HERE.