5 things we’ve reflected on since Brighton & Hove Albion beat Watford to go 2nd in the Premier League.

1) The delight of fans throughout the stadium as they caught up with old friends they hadn’t seen in some cases for 18 months and the sheer enjoyment of being #together again.

2) The spruced up concourses and lounges that really show the boards commitment to ensuring every one has a comfortable and enjoyable day out at the Amex.

3) The continued amazement that until Sunday afternoon at least Brighton & Hove Albion are in second place in the greatest league in the world.

4) The disappointment, if rumours are to be believed, that Florin Andone is set to leave the club without being given the chance to atone for his career changing sending off back in August 2019

5) Finally we reflect on today’s sixth anniversary of the Shoreham Airshow disaster. #RIP to those who lost their lives and thoughts to all those affected from all of us here at Brighton & Hove News.