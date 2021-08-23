Fire service warns people to avoid area after major roof blaze



Residents are being asked to avoid the area and shut their windows after a large fire in the roof of a house in Hove.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue was called to Kelly Road at 11.45am this morning.

Six fire engines are currently at the private road, near Hove Recreation Ground.

At 2.40pm, the fire service said crews are using breathing apparatus and a main jet to carry out firefighting inside the property.

Building control is on the scene.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “Locals are being asked to avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed to avoid the smoke.

“There are no reports of injuries.”