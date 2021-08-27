Missing boy, 14, found safe

A missing 14-year-old boy has been found safe, Sussex Police said.

The force issued a public appeal for help finding Joe Watts who they believed was in the Peacehaven and Newhaven area.

The appeal was made on Wednesday (25 August) and within 24 hours the boy was found.

Sussex Police said: “Joe Watts, 14, from Newhaven, has been found safe.

“The teenager had been missing since Wednesday (25 August).”