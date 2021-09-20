Swimming pool approved on Brighton industrial estate

A swimming school has been granted planning permission to set up on a Brighton industrial estate.

The Blue Lagoon Centres planning application was approved by officials from Brighton and Hove City Council.

The company applied for permission to instal four small learner pools and changing rooms at unit 9.3 at the Hyde, in Bevendean.

The baby swimming school, based in Eastbourne, also looked at other sites in Brighton and Hove, including one at Brighton Marina.

Blue Lagoon director Carl Meek said that Bevendean was the perfect site, particularly because it had good public transport links.

Before the planning application was approved, the site had been on the market for three years without securing a tenant.

The council said: “The other businesses currently operating in the Hyde Business Park are varied, including non-industrial uses such as a soft play centre, self-storage facility and bakery.

“It is therefore considered that the proposed swimming centre would be unlikely to compromise the continuation of the existing uses within the business park.”

Mr Meek said that it would take some time before the swimming school was up and running because he would need to finalise the lease before making adaptations.

The company’s existing pools are 10 metres (almost 33ft or 11 yards) long by 5m wide and 1.2m deep.

They are used, among other things, for open swimming sessions and baby and toddler swimming lessons as well as yoga and physiotherapy.