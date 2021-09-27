Hove woman charged with murder of 10-year-old son

A Hove woman has been charged with the murder of her 10-year-old son.

Pembe Mehmetaliogullari, 47, unemployed, has been charged with the murder of her son, Mustafa, and appeared in custody at Brighton Magistrates Court on Saturday 25 September.

She was remanded in custody for an initial appearance at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday 28 September.

Mustafa, who lived with severe physical and mental disabilities, sadly died at the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital in Brighton on 30 September 2018, having been admitted for treatment three days earlier.

Police were informed and a postmortem and subsequent toxicology examination established that his death was due to administration of non-prescribed medication.

The prosecution, authorised by the CPS, follows a complex investigation by the East Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit.

Mustafa and his mother had been living at Eastview Terrace, Sedlescombe, East Sussex, prior to his admission to hospital.