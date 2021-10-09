Covid booster jabs on offer in Brighton this weekend

Health chiefs are offering coronavirus booster jabs in Brighton this weekend for anyone over 50 and for health and social care workers.

No appointment is need for the walk-in slots at the Churchill Square Vaccination Centre is open from 8.30am to 7pm today (Saturday 9 October) and tomorrow.

The Brighton and Hove Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said: “Walk-in booster vaccinations available at Churchill Square Vaccination Centre in Brighton this weekend.

“Over 50s, health and social care workers and those with underlying health conditions can top up their covid-19 protection this weekend by getting their all-important booster jab at Churchill Square Vaccination Centre.

“People who are at greater risk from the virus are now being invited for boosters to make sure they’re protected ahead of winter, six months or more after receiving their second jab.

“The centre is open for walk-in booster vaccinations as well as first and second doses to those who still need them.

“Those eligible for booster vaccinations will be offered either a full dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine or a half dose of the Moderna vaccine, following scientific evidence showing that both provide a strong booster response.”

The CCG and neighbouring CCGs, working together as the Sussex NHS Commissioners, are also collaborating with other NHS organisations and councils that look after public health and social care.

Together, they have formed the Sussex Health and Care Partnership Integrated Care System (ICS) which is leading on the local covid-19 vaccination programme.

Those running the vaccination centre said: “We’re encouraging anyone who is eligible to come and top up their protection this weekend at the Churchill Square Vaccination Centre.

“If you’ve been contacted but haven’t gotten around to booking your booster yet, now’s the perfect time to get it done.

“You don’t need an appointment. We have plenty of space for walk-ins over the weekend and our fantastic vaccinators are ready to administer vital boosters to help you maintain protection from the virus ahead of winter.”

The Churchill Square Vaccination Centre is also continuing to give first and second dose covid jabs to anyone over 16 who still needs one.

Health chiefs said that this was “part of the ‘evergreen’ offer which means it’s never too late to get vaccinated”.

They added: “Second doses will only be given eight weeks after the first dose and anyone eligible for booster must be six months from the date of the first vaccination.

“Those who are eligible can also book appointments for their boosters on the NHS vaccination booking site.

“Full details about the covid-19 vaccination programme can be found on the Sussex Health and Care Partnership website.”