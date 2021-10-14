Police ask for help to find suspect after serious attack in Southwick

Police have issued a public appeal for help to find a wanted man after a serious attack in Southwick left the victim with head injuries and several broken bones in his face.

Detectives are trying to trace Marc Stinton as they investigate what was described as “a completely senseless” assault which left the 49-year-old victim, a local man, bleeding heavily and semi-conscious.

This afternoon (Thursday 14 October) Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for information to help find wanted man Marc Stinton.

“Stinton, 37, is sought in relation to a serious assault in Southwick in the early hours of Sunday 26 September.

“Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident, which reportedly started on the eastern side of Southwick Green and continued near the junction of Victoria Road and Park Lane.

“They have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

“Police are keen to speak to Stinton as they believe he has information that could assist with their inquiries. He is known to have links to London as well as Sussex.

“Anyone who sees him or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 55 of 26/09.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

After the attack, police arrested two men from Worthing, aged 29 and 30, and a 30-year-old man from Lancing on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

A 43-year-old woman from Southwick was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A few days later, investigating officer Detective Sergeant Colin O’Hare said: “This was a really serious assault.

“Fortunately, the victim received immediate attention and first aid by concerned members of the public who found him semi-conscious and bleeding heavily from head injuries.

“Had they not taken this action and called the ambulance to assist, this could have been a whole lot worse.

“From the police investigation to date, this appears to be a completely senseless, unnecessary and totally avoidable assault.

“Witnesses describe the victim running from his attackers before the suspects caught him and assaulted him, it would appear with extreme force.

“The investigation is moving at pace and I would urge anyone who witnessed the assault in particular to come forward and speak to us.

“I would also urge local residents – in particular those on the southwestern corner of Southwick Green – to check any dash cam, CCTV or doorbell footage between 12.30am and 1.15am on Sunday 26 September for any evidence of the assault, the victim being pursued or suspects walking away from scene.

“If such footage is located, please contact us as soon as possible.”