Greens and Labour welcome end to bin strike but differences emerge

The Greens and Labour have welcomed the end of the bin strike although differences between the two parties have emerged.

Labour said: “The council as a whole needs to reflect and learn serious lessons from this debacle.”

A deal with the GMB union was agreed by councillors yesterday (Tuesday 19 October) at a special meeting of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Policy and Resources Committee.

The deal included a pay rise for the striking bin lorry drivers and other low-paid staff at Cityclean, the council’s rubbish and recycling service, even though pay was not the reason for the strike.

Others in low-paid jobs, such as some school staff, could also benefit from the £2.5 million-a-year deal, councillors were told.

Green councillors issued a statement last night. It said: “The GMB, council officials and councillors have met day and night, including across the weekend, to find a resolution to this dispute that we’re pleased has been agreed today.

“After what we know has been a difficult period, with real impact on residents, we’re also keen to achieve an improved waste and recycling service for all in the city.

“It’s clear to us that workers at Cityclean have raised-long term issues that have affected their trust.

“We urge all councillors to work together to address this as it’s clear many issues stretch back over a number of years.

“The GMB have described the deal as one that ‘ticks every box plus more’ for their members and we’re hopeful that the proposals are a positive way forward for industrial relations at Cityclean.

“Importantly, all sides have agreed proposals that seek not only to improve pay and conditions for Cityclean drivers but that also lift the wages of those staff across the council on the lowest pay grades.

“This is important particularly given the national context we find ourselves in. Wages have stagnated in this country for many years, with nothing done by national government to remedy this.

“We’re committed to supporting council staff. Yet with fewer and fewer resources provided to councils by central government and the impact of Brexit, job shortages and the pandemic, we’re clear that proper national funding is urgently needed to ensure councils can address the crisis hitting essential public services and workers.”

Labour councillors said that they were pleased that a deal had been struck to end the strike “despite the Green administration’s bungled approach to the dispute up to now”.

The party said: “At this afternoon’s special meeting of the council’s Policy and Resources Committee, Labour councillors scrutinised the deal and held the administration to account for their failure to resolve this dispute sooner.

“Residents have suffered with rubbish and recycling piling up in the streets for over two weeks.

“Labour are clear that the council as a whole needs to reflect and learn serious lessons from this debacle.

“When Labour left office, there was a clear plan in place to address the underlying issues at Cityclean and recruit a senior industrial relations officer. Those plans appear to have been abandoned.

“However, the Labour group did welcome the terms of the deal to finally resolve the dispute, celebrating a pay rise for some of the lowest-paid workers in the council, and for HGV drivers who are in short supply following Brexit.

“Labour emphasise that Cityclean workers are local residents who kept working during the pandemic, are out in all weathers doing a difficult and dirty job, and who deserve our respect and fair payment.”

Labour’s co-leaders of the opposition, Councillor Carmen Appich and Councillor John Allcock, said: “We’re pleased that the steer we gave the administration last week has led to a deal to end strike action.

“Residents have suffered unnecessarily for over two weeks now when this whole debacle could have been avoided.

“Labour had put in place plans to improve industrial relations that were not followed by the council and today we raised questions about the poor handling of the situation from the start. Serious lessons need to be learned.

“However, we really welcome today’s agreement which eradicates low pay at the council and gets our city cleaned up – and we are proud to have been part of the process of reaching that agreement.

“Pay will increase for the local key workers who are out to collect our bins in all weathers, as well as for HGV drivers, which will give the council a greater chance of retaining these essential workers who are in high demand and short supply following Brexit.”