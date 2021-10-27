Man suffers serious head injury in attack in Brighton street

A man suffered a serious head injury when he was attacked in a street in Brighton yesterday (Tuesday 26 October).

He was taken to hospital for treatment, Sussex Police said this morning, as the force issued an appeal for witnesses and information.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered serious head injuries during an assault in Brighton on Tuesday (26 October).

“Emergency services were called to the south end of Black Lion Street at 4.35am to reports of an altercation between a group of men.

“A 21-year-old man was found in nearby King’s Road with a serious head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Anybody who witnessed the incident or has any information which could help with enquiries can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 158 of 26/10.”