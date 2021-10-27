Suspected drug dealer arrested on his way to Hove

A suspected drug dealer was arrested on his way to Hove, Sussex Police said this afternoon (Wednesday 27 October).

The force said: “A drugs suspect was arrested after an automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) vehicle check flagged him as a disqualified driver.

“Officers from the Roads Policing Unit were alerted by an ANPR camera about a silver BMW driving towards Brighton at 11.30pm on Saturday 23 October.

“After receiving the alert, officers from the Tactical Firearms Unit found the vehicle at the services at Pyecombe.

“They found the disqualified 32-year-old driver behind the wheel, with keys in the ignition and the engine running.

“At first, the driver gave a false name to officers, claiming to be his brother.

“But officers checked the driving licences and saw that the driver was in fact a man who was previously banned.

“When searching the car, the officers found two bags of cocaine and grip seal bags. The search also revealed a burner mobile phone and scales with cocaine residue on them.

“Inside the car, the driver’s phone sat nav revealed his intended destination was that of a man in Hove with links to drug dealing.

“The driver was arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply, driving while disqualified and driving without valid insurance.

“He was also arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs after failing a roadside Drug Wipe test.

“The suspect, a man from Crawley, has been released under investigation, pending further inquiries.”