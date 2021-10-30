BREAKING NEWS

Come back kings – Albion come back from two down at Anfield for first time since 1991

Posted On 30 Oct 2021
Liverpool 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 2

Thirty years ago it was Mike Small and John Byrne. Today it was Enock Mwepu and Leandro Trossard as the Seagulls came back from 2-0 down at Anfield.

And just as Clive Walker had a chance back in 1991, the Albion today also had chances to win it.

Jordan Henderson put Liverpool in front on five minutes after good work from Mo Salah – and not long after Solly March should have put Albion ahead.

As the Seagulls tried to find their feet so Liverpool took the game by the scruff of the neck and just before the half hour Sadio Mane nodded in Liverpool’s second.

The fit-again Yves Bissouma strode through the Liverpool midfield and fired a cracking effort against the post, although Allison was adjudged to have got a slight touch on it.

Mane then appeared to have got a second goal but VAR came to the rescue, showing that despite a Robert Sanchez error, Mane had patted the ball home with his hand.

Before half-time Enock Mwepu, from the right-hand edge of the area, angled a superb effort past Allison to put Albion back in it at the break.

Liverpool again looked stronger as the second half started and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mane and most notably Salah had chances. Salah converted his effort but this time VAR ruled it out for offside.

It was Adam Lallana, who was a growing influence on the match, who first had a fine effort saved by Allison, then played a through ball for Trossard who fired low past Allison to pull Albion level.

Trossard looked to have completed an astonishing turnaround, as he combined well with substitute Tariq Lamptey, but this time it was Albion’s turn to see a goal ruled out by VAR, again for offside.

Lamptey looked sensational again in another all-too-brief cameo appearance from the bench – and in the end Albion had to repel a late Liverpool rally.

Albion take their fifth point off Liverpool in their last three matches the Seagulls are now perched in sixth place in the Premier League.

In 1991, Albion had beaten Newcastle 4-2 at the Goldstone before travelling to Anfield. Next Saturday (6 November) they entertain the Toon at the Amex.

