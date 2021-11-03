We will remember them – and here’s where and when in Brighton and Hove

Brighton and Hove City Council has shared details of where and when civic remembrance ceremonies and services will take place this year.

The council said: “A number of services are being attended by civic leaders across the city to mark this year’s Remembrance Day.”

They are as follows …

10.45am, Thursday 11 November

War Memorial, Old Steine, Brighton

Blessing in the Garden of Remembrance followed by Armistice Day two-minute silence at the War Memorial, Old Steine, Brighton, BN1 1EN. Please arrive by 10.40am.

10.55am, Thursday 11 November

War Memorial, Grand Avenue, Hove

Armistice Day two-minute silence service at the War Memorial, Grand Avenue, Hove, BN3 2NA. Please arrive by 10.45am.

9am, Sunday 14 November

Royal Sussex Regiment Memorial, Regency Square, Brighton

The Royal Sussex Regimental Association Remembrance Service at the Royal Sussex Regiment Memorial, Regency Square, Brighton, BN1 2FJ. Please arrive by 8.50am.

11am, Sunday 14 November

War Memorial, Old Steine, Brighton

A short service at the War Memorial, Old Steine, Brighton followed by wreath laying. Please arrive by 10.30am.

11am, Sunday 14 November

Easthill Park Memorial, Manor Road, Portslade

Wreath laying ceremony at at the Easthill Park Memorial, Manor Road, Portslade BN41 2FA. Please arrive by 10.45am.

11am, Sunday 14 November

Hove Cemetery, Old Shoreham Road

Two short wreath-laying ceremonies are being held in Hove Cemetery, Old Shoreham Road, BN3 7EF. The first at the North Gate Memorial, followed by another at the South Gate Memorial.

11.30am, Sunday 14 November

Rottingdean parade and service

A parade will depart from the lower High Street to The Green for a remembrance service at 12 noon.

2.30pm, Sunday 14 November

War Memorial, Grand Avenue, Hove

A short service and official wreath laying ceremony, followed by a March Past, Salute, Parade to All Saints Church and Civic Memorial Service. Please arrive by 2.20pm.

Road closures

Sunday 14 November

Brighton – Pavilion Parade, Old Steine, Castle Square, North Street, Aquarium Roundabout and Madeira Drive from around 10am to 12 noon.

Hove – Grand Avenue from around 2pm to 3.30pm, Church Road, Eaton Road and The Drive from around 3pm to 3.30pm.

Portslade – Locks Hill, Manor Road and Easthill Way from around 10.30am to 10.45am.

Rottingdean – High Street to The Green from around 11.30am to 1pm.