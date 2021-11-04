BREAKING NEWS

Bonfire bigotry lives on in Sussex – it's time we took a stand

Posted On 04 Nov 2021 at 2:22 pm
At a council meeting on Thursday 21 October, I put a question to Brighton and Hove’s Green administration asking them to condemn the continued practice of burning catholic effigies, displaying anti catholic slogans and other religious bigotry openly tolerated at Lewes and other bonfire events.

I called on them to pressure Sussex Police and neighbouring authorities to end such practices of religious hate that intersperse otherwise wonderfully unique events.

I was heartened by the positive response from Councillor Phélim MacCafferty who agreed to issue a statement reiterating our commitment to equality and opposing sectarian symbolism at the parades.

Both Sussex Police and Lewes District Council have a statutory duty to address religious discrimination and yet seem blind, or rather turn a blind eye, to such unacceptable displays – a cultural residue of an unpleasant historical sectarianism that once spread fear and hatred in the county.

I have asked the Equality and Human Rights Commission to investigate and have demanded action by the largely absent Conservative police and crime commissioner.

Sussex bonfire events are magnificent. They are hugely enjoyable, and residents should be able to attend without being faced with cries of ‘no popery’ and ‘burn the Pope’.

While I am certain that most participants of these events are not bigoted in the slightest and
probably give little thought to the matter, the displays feed into a deep-rooted suspicion of the
catholic community that periodically raises its ugly head in England and remains an ever-present danger in Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland.

I am sure that some will respond with the age-old defence of the bigot, ‘it’s only a bit of fun’.

Others will no doubt claim that we must tolerate the right to offend.

Of course we should, but calling for the burning of the man, central to the catholic faith and chanting ‘no papists here’ is not an expression of a view, or even the legitimate right to offend. It is violent and exclusionary language in a public place.

We would condemn public displays of anti-Islamic or antisemitic slogans and the burning of related effigies and rightly so. Such behaviour would violate our sense of decency and commitment to tolerance and inclusion.

Yet why is it still deemed fair game to chant ‘burn him’ at effigies of Pope Francis and priests?

It is time Sussex Police and our neighbouring local authorities took decisive action to exclude and prevent such discriminatory conduct from family events and apply the law as it was intended.

Let’s enjoy our magnificent displays and partake in the fun without the sinister and exclusionary remnants of sectarian hate. Our diverse and tolerant ceremonial county deserve nothing less.

Councillor Nick Childs is a Labour member of the Tourism, Equalities and Communities Committee on Brighton and Hove City Council.

  1. Gary Gibbon 4 November 2021 at 4.20pm Reply

    Perhaps this idiot councillor should check the history behind the bonfire before he starts trying to cancel it.

