Woman rescued from river during Lewes Bonfire celebrations

A woman was rescued from the River Ouse during the Lewes Bonfire celebrations earlier this evening (Friday 5 November).

She was reported to have fallen into the Ouse in the Cliffe High Street area shortly before 6.30pm.

The emergency services searched the area and the woman was rescued by firefighters from East Sussex Fire and Rescue service.

The woman was said to have been taken to hospital by a crew from the South East Coast Ambulance Service.