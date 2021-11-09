The Mutations Festival hits Brighton & Hove

The Mutations Festival made a welcome return for 2021! The festival ran across Brighton and Hove from Thursday 4th to Sunday 7th November and featured music performances from around 90 of the most exciting, inspirational and relevant artists, performing over the four exuberant days. The Brighton & Hove News Music Team were in attendance every day and endeavoured to cover as many music performances as possible.

These events took place in these ten of Brighton and Hove’s most treasured Grassroots Music Venues:

CHALK

Green Door Store

Komedia Studio Bar

Latest Music Bar

Patterns

The Brunswick

The Folklore Rooms

The Hope & Ruin

The Old Market

The Prince Albert

Born in 2015, the genre melting Mutations 001 set the foundation for its daring line-ups to come. 2019 saw a mysterious venue unearthed on the outskirts of the city as Mutations 002 evolved into a powerhouse of creative exploration. Arriving at any place and at any time, Mutations Festival is an ever evolving and unforeseen meeting of like minded music fans, hungry to uncover the unknown and the unexpected.

With a passionate belief that all customers should be able to enjoy the festivals headline acts, Mutations Festival 2021 was structured such that the festival used lower capacity venues, but more of them, during the day, as the afternoon progressed the number of venues being used reduced and the capacities increased, culminating in the evening with one single headline stage each day where all customers could enjoy the final acts of the night.

The Mutations Festival featured the following live music artists:

THURSDAY – 4TH NOVEMBER 2021:

THIS IS THE KIT – 9:00pm to 10:30pm at Chalk

BILL RYDER-JONES – 7:50pm to 8:30pm at Chalk

WILLY MASON – 7:40pm to 8:20pm at Patterns

SOMEONE – 7:10pm to 7:40pm at Latest Music Bar

ROZI PLAIN – 7:00pm to 7:30pm at Chalk

HOLIDAY GHOSTS – 6:40pm to 7:10pm at Patterns

JACKO HOOPER – 6:10pm to 6:40pm at Chalk

HOLLY MACVE – 6:10pm to 6:40pm at Latest Music Bar

AK PATTERSON – 5:40pm to 6:10pm at Patterns

CLARA MANN – 5:20pm to 5:40pm at Latest Music Bar

WHITE FLOWERS – 4:40pm to 5:10pm at Patterns

FRIDAY – 5TH NOVEMBER 2021:

BAXTER DURY – 9:30pm to 11:00pm at The Old Market

BILLY NOMATES – 8:20pm to 9:00pm at The Old Market

HOTEL LUX – 7:30pm to 8:00pm at The Old Market

FOLLY GROUP – 7:30pm to 8:00pm at The Brunswick (Downstairs)

FEET – 7:10pm to 7:40pm at The Brunswick (Upstairs)

BASSIE GRACIE – 6:50pm to 7:10pm at The Old Market Bar

GENN – 6:30pm to 7:00pm at The Brunswick (Downstairs)

VENUS GRRRLS – 6:10pm to 6:40pm at The Brunswick (Upstairs)

BESSI – 6:10pm to 6:30pm at The Old Market Bar

MEMES – 5:40pm to 6:00pm at The Brunswick (Downstairs)

TINYUMBRELLAS – 5:30pm to 5:50pm at The Old Market Bar

LOW HUMMER – 5:10pm to 5:40pm at The Brunswick Upstairs

PEEPING DREXELS – 4:50pm to 5:10pm at The Brunswick Downstairs

DANIEL GOD DAMN BYROM – 4:50pm to 5:10pm at The Old Market Bar

MARGOT – 4:20pm to 4:50pm at The Brunswick Upstairs

SATURDAY – 6TH NOVEMBER 2021:

WORKING MEN’S CLUB – 8:30pm to 10:00pm at Chalk

YARD ACT – 7:20pm to 8:00pm at Chalk

SINK YA TEETH – 6:20pm to 6:50pm at Chalk

MUSH – 5:50pm to 6:30pm at Patterns

FAMOUS – 5:30pm to 6:00pm at The Prince Albert

PORIJ – 5:20pm to 5:50pm at Chalk

PILLOW QUEENS – 4:50pm to 5:20pm at Patterns

MOA MOA – 4:30pm to 5:00pm at Green Door Store

SOCIAL HAUL – 4:30pm to 5:00pm at The Prince Albert

LEGSS – 4:00pm to 4:30pm at The Folklore Rooms

CHEAP TEETH -3:50pm to 4:20pm at Patterns

COURTING – 3:20pm to 4:00pm at Green Door Store

TV PRIEST – 3:20pm to 4:00pm at The Prince Albert

WYCH ELM – 3:00pm to 3:30pm at The Folklore Rooms

THE JACKDAW – 2:50pm to 3:20pm at Patterns

THE GOA EXPRESS – 2:40pm to 3:20pm at The Hope and Ruin

LAUNDROMAT – 2:10pm to 2:50pm at Green Door Store

KEG – 2:00pm to 2:30pm at The Folklore Rooms

SPRINTS – 1:40pm to 2:10pm at The Hope and Ruin

WIFE SWAP USA – 1:20pm to 1:50pm at The Prince Albert

DEADLETTER – 1:00pm to 1:30pm at The Folklore Rooms

ODD MORRIS – 1:10pm to 1:40pm at Green Door Store

SCROUNGE – 12:50pm to 1:10pm at The Hope and Ruin

SUNDAY – 7TH NOVEMBER 2021:

ANNA MEREDITH – 9:40pm to 11:00pm at Chalk

BEAK> – 8:10pm to 9:10pm at Chalk

BIG JOANIE – 7:00pm to 7:40pm at Patterns

SCALPING – 6:30pm to 7:10pm at Chalk

LUNCH MONEY LIFE – 6:20pm to 7:00pm at Komedia Studio

CMAT – 6:00pm to 6:30pm at Patterns

DELMER DARION – 5:30pm to 6:00pm at Chalk

WU-LU – 5:10pm to 5:50pm at Komedia Studio

JIMMY HERRITY – 5:00pm to 5:30pm at The Folklore Rooms

THE UMLAUTS – 4:30pm to 5:10pm at Patterns

DITZ – 4:20pm to 5:00pm at The Prince Albert

PVA – 4:20pm to 5:00pm at Chalk

NUHA RUBY RA – 4:10pm to 4:40pm at Komedia Studio

HATTIE COOKE – 4:00pm to 4:30pm at The Folklore Rooms

ALBERTINE SARGES – 3:50pm to 4:30pm at the Hope and Ruin

MANDRAKE HANDSHAKE – 3:50pm to 4:20pm at Patterns

LYNKS – 3:20pm to 3:50pm at Chalk

HOME COUNTIES – 3:20pm to 3:50pm at The Prince Albert

KAI KWASI – 3:10pm to 3:40pm at Komedia Studio

FEARS – 3:00pm to 3:30pm at The Folklore Rooms

REGRESSIVE LEFT – 2:50pm to 3:20pm at Patterns

SMOOTHBOI EZRA – 2:40pm to 3:20pm at The Hope and Ruin

DEATHCRASH – 2:20pm to 2:50pm at The Prince Albert

TIBERIUS B – 2:00pm to 2:30pm at The Folklore Rooms

LUCA WILDING – 1:40pm to 2:10pm at The Hope and Ruin

DEEP TAN – 1:20pm to 1:50pm at The Prince Albert

LIME GARDEN – 12:50pm to 1:20pm at The Hope and Ruin

Over the next few days, you will be able to view our live concert reports from the Mutations Festival, once we have successfully collated them. The revues will be full of interesting information and contain excellent photographs. Keep your eyes peeled!