The Mutations Festival hits Brighton & Hove

Posted On 09 Nov 2021 at 1:39 am
Wife Swap USA “I Don’t Wanna Work On A Bar Anymore!” live at Mutations Festival 2021 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

The Mutations Festival made a welcome return for 2021! The festival ran across Brighton and Hove from Thursday 4th to Sunday 7th November and featured music performances from around 90 of the most exciting, inspirational and relevant artists, performing over the four exuberant days. The Brighton & Hove News Music Team were in attendance every day and endeavoured to cover as many music performances as possible.

The Bill Ryder-Jones Mutations Festival 2021 performance will go down in the history books (pic Mike Burnell) (click pic to enlarge)

These events took place in these ten of Brighton and Hove’s most treasured Grassroots Music Venues:
CHALK
Green Door Store
Komedia Studio Bar
Latest Music Bar
Patterns
The Brunswick
The Folklore Rooms
The Hope & Ruin
The Old Market
The Prince Albert

The Yard Act Mutations Festival set set saw this man taking punters cash! (pic James Oliver West/Hidden Herd) (click pic to enlarge)

Born in 2015, the genre melting Mutations 001 set the foundation for its daring line-ups to come. 2019 saw a mysterious venue unearthed on the outskirts of the city as Mutations 002 evolved into a powerhouse of creative exploration. Arriving at any place and at any time, Mutations Festival is an ever evolving and unforeseen meeting of like minded music fans, hungry to uncover the unknown and the unexpected.

Why were Big Joanie saying “F*ck the police” at Mutations Festival 2021 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

With a passionate belief that all customers should be able to enjoy the festivals headline acts, Mutations Festival 2021 was structured such that the festival used lower capacity venues, but more of them, during the day, as the afternoon progressed the number of venues being used reduced and the capacities increased, culminating in the evening with one single headline stage each day where all customers could enjoy the final acts of the night.

What did Working Men’s Club get up to at Mutations Festival? (pic James Oliver West/Hidden Herd) (click pic to enlarge)

The Mutations Festival featured the following live music artists:

THURSDAY – 4TH NOVEMBER 2021:

THIS IS THE KIT – 9:00pm to 10:30pm at Chalk
BILL RYDER-JONES – 7:50pm to 8:30pm at Chalk
WILLY MASON – 7:40pm to 8:20pm at Patterns
SOMEONE – 7:10pm to 7:40pm at Latest Music Bar
ROZI PLAIN – 7:00pm to 7:30pm at Chalk
HOLIDAY GHOSTS – 6:40pm to 7:10pm at Patterns
JACKO HOOPER – 6:10pm to 6:40pm at Chalk
HOLLY MACVE – 6:10pm to 6:40pm at Latest Music Bar
AK PATTERSON – 5:40pm to 6:10pm at Patterns
CLARA MANN – 5:20pm to 5:40pm at Latest Music Bar
WHITE FLOWERS – 4:40pm to 5:10pm at Patterns

This Is The Kit headlined Mutations Festival 2021 on Thursday night (pic Mike Burnell) (click pic to enlarge)

FRIDAY – 5TH NOVEMBER 2021:

BAXTER DURY – 9:30pm to 11:00pm at The Old Market
BILLY NOMATES – 8:20pm to 9:00pm at The Old Market
HOTEL LUX – 7:30pm to 8:00pm at The Old Market
FOLLY GROUP – 7:30pm to 8:00pm at The Brunswick (Downstairs)
FEET – 7:10pm to 7:40pm at The Brunswick (Upstairs)
BASSIE GRACIE – 6:50pm to 7:10pm at The Old Market Bar
GENN – 6:30pm to 7:00pm at The Brunswick (Downstairs)
VENUS GRRRLS – 6:10pm to 6:40pm at The Brunswick (Upstairs)
BESSI – 6:10pm to 6:30pm at The Old Market Bar
MEMES – 5:40pm to 6:00pm at The Brunswick (Downstairs)
TINYUMBRELLAS – 5:30pm to 5:50pm at The Old Market Bar
LOW HUMMER – 5:10pm to 5:40pm at The Brunswick Upstairs
PEEPING DREXELS – 4:50pm to 5:10pm at The Brunswick Downstairs
DANIEL GOD DAMN BYROM – 4:50pm to 5:10pm at The Old Market Bar
MARGOT – 4:20pm to 4:50pm at The Brunswick Upstairs

Sink Ya Teeth live at Mutations Festival 2021 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

SATURDAY – 6TH NOVEMBER 2021:

WORKING MEN’S CLUB – 8:30pm to 10:00pm at Chalk
YARD ACT – 7:20pm to 8:00pm at Chalk
SINK YA TEETH – 6:20pm to 6:50pm at Chalk
MUSH – 5:50pm to 6:30pm at Patterns
FAMOUS – 5:30pm to 6:00pm at The Prince Albert
PORIJ – 5:20pm to 5:50pm at Chalk
PILLOW QUEENS – 4:50pm to 5:20pm at Patterns
MOA MOA – 4:30pm to 5:00pm at Green Door Store
SOCIAL HAUL – 4:30pm to 5:00pm at The Prince Albert
LEGSS – 4:00pm to 4:30pm at The Folklore Rooms
CHEAP TEETH -3:50pm to 4:20pm at Patterns
COURTING – 3:20pm to 4:00pm at Green Door Store
TV PRIEST – 3:20pm to 4:00pm at The Prince Albert
WYCH ELM – 3:00pm to 3:30pm at The Folklore Rooms
THE JACKDAW – 2:50pm to 3:20pm at Patterns
THE GOA EXPRESS – 2:40pm to 3:20pm at The Hope and Ruin
LAUNDROMAT – 2:10pm to 2:50pm at Green Door Store
KEG – 2:00pm to 2:30pm at The Folklore Rooms
SPRINTS – 1:40pm to 2:10pm at The Hope and Ruin
WIFE SWAP USA – 1:20pm to 1:50pm at The Prince Albert
DEADLETTER – 1:00pm to 1:30pm at The Folklore Rooms
ODD MORRIS – 1:10pm to 1:40pm at Green Door Store
SCROUNGE – 12:50pm to 1:10pm at The Hope and Ruin

porij entertained the Mutations Festival 2021 crowd (pic Mark Kelly) (click pic to enlarge)

SUNDAY – 7TH NOVEMBER 2021:

ANNA MEREDITH – 9:40pm to 11:00pm at Chalk
BEAK> – 8:10pm to 9:10pm at Chalk
BIG JOANIE – 7:00pm to 7:40pm at Patterns
SCALPING – 6:30pm to 7:10pm at Chalk
LUNCH MONEY LIFE – 6:20pm to 7:00pm at Komedia Studio
CMAT – 6:00pm to 6:30pm at Patterns
DELMER DARION – 5:30pm to 6:00pm at Chalk
WU-LU – 5:10pm to 5:50pm at Komedia Studio
JIMMY HERRITY – 5:00pm to 5:30pm at The Folklore Rooms
THE UMLAUTS – 4:30pm to 5:10pm at Patterns
DITZ – 4:20pm to 5:00pm at The Prince Albert
PVA – 4:20pm to 5:00pm at Chalk
NUHA RUBY RA – 4:10pm to 4:40pm at Komedia Studio
HATTIE COOKE – 4:00pm to 4:30pm at The Folklore Rooms
ALBERTINE SARGES – 3:50pm to 4:30pm at the Hope and Ruin
MANDRAKE HANDSHAKE – 3:50pm to 4:20pm at Patterns
LYNKS – 3:20pm to 3:50pm at Chalk
HOME COUNTIES – 3:20pm to 3:50pm at The Prince Albert
KAI KWASI – 3:10pm to 3:40pm at Komedia Studio
FEARS – 3:00pm to 3:30pm at The Folklore Rooms
REGRESSIVE LEFT – 2:50pm to 3:20pm at Patterns
SMOOTHBOI EZRA – 2:40pm to 3:20pm at The Hope and Ruin
DEATHCRASH – 2:20pm to 2:50pm at The Prince Albert
TIBERIUS B – 2:00pm to 2:30pm at The Folklore Rooms
LUCA WILDING – 1:40pm to 2:10pm at The Hope and Ruin
DEEP TAN – 1:20pm to 1:50pm at The Prince Albert
LIME GARDEN – 12:50pm to 1:20pm at The Hope and Ruin

moa moa in action at Mutations Festival 2021 (pic James Oliver West/Hidden Herd) (click pic to enlarge)

Over the next few days, you will be able to view our live concert reports from the Mutations Festival, once we have successfully collated them. The revues will be full of interesting information and contain excellent photographs. Keep your eyes peeled!

Wych Elm at Brighton’s newest grassroots music venue as part of the Mutations Festival (pic Mark Kelly)

Mutations flyer

