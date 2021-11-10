Bassoon stolen from Brighton train



A bassoon worth up to £40,000 was stolen from a Brighton train after its owner accidentally left it on board.

Officers investigating the theft, on a service from Lewes to Brighton, are today releasing CCTV images in connection.

On Tuesday 19 October, a man boarded the 2.04pm service from Lewes to Brighton and placed his bassoon in the overhead luggage hold. As he alighted the train, he left the instrument behind and the train had departed when he returned to the platform.

Further enquiries show that the instrument was stolen by another passenger who then boarded a service towards Hastings and alighted at Southwick station.



Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2100079515.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.