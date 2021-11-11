BREAKING NEWS

Bangin’ choonz all night as Fatboy Slim whips up Brighton crowd

Posted On 11 Nov 2021 at 9:30 am
By :
Comment: 0

Fatboy Slim in action at the Brighton Centre 10.11.21 (pic Mike Burnell) (click pic to enlarge)

FATBOY SLIM + PROK & FITCH – WOODY COOK – BRIGHTON CENTRE 10.11.21

Fatboy Slim (aka Norman Cook) brought his ‘We’ve Come A Long Long Way Together’ tour to Brighton tonight, with the first of two homecoming shows, when he created one the UK’s biggest dance floors turning the Brighton Centre into unique night club experience. Tomorrow night he will return for a very special performance concert for NHS workers – good man!

Fatboy Slim live at the Brighton Centre 10.11.21 (pic Mike Burnell) (click pic to enlarge)

This evening however, we found a decent parking space in town and we made our way to the venue and collected our tickets and made and entered the vast arena. We soon met up with our photographer chum Mike Burnell who was having to shoot the gig from the back of the South Balcony. Thankfully he was aware of this prior to the event and had brought along his enormous lens which is about 3 feet long. The results are shown throughout this review.

Mike Burnell in action at Fatboy Slim, Brighton Centre 10.11.21 (pic Nick Linazasoro)

The clubbing experience was kicked this evening off by former Brighton Hove & Sussex Sixth Form College student Woody Cook who just so happens to be the son of Fatboy Slim and Zoe Ball. Oh how time flies, I remember when he was born and now look at him manning the decks stage right (our left) with his name in large white lights above him. He’s certainly a chip off the old block as he sang along with his choice of tracks. The venue was sparse to start with, but as time went on it got more and more packed as the evening drew on.

Woody Cook in action at the Brighton Centre 10.11.21 (pic Mike Burnell) (click pic to enlarge)

Woody makes a seamless handover to Brighton based DJ duo Prok & Fitch at around 7:50pm. The tunes flowed in much the same banging dance choon vein as the guys worked together as one to entertain the glitzy crowd.

I was on the lookout for glow sticks in the crowd, but surprisingly only saw a handful all night. Both supports performed their sets whilst the house lights on the balconies were still on, so the eager clubbers could spy others having a fab time.

Fatboy Slim preaches to his faithful followers at the Brighton Centre 10.11.21 (pic Mike Burnell) (click pic to enlarge)

Prok & Fitch concluded at 9:20pm, the lights dimmed to the sound of ‘Son Of A Preacher Man’ by Dusty Springfield and a film of a curtain unveiled above the stage and Fatboy Slim took to the middle of the Brighton Centre stage at 9:25pm to rapturous applause and everyone raised their arms in the air and we embarked on a musical journey via his Pioneer DJ decks with ‘Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat’ as the confetti cannons fired from the ceiling and we were off on this phenomenal journey.

Fatboy Slim live at the Brighton Centre 10.11.21 (pic Mike Burnell) (click pic to enlarge)

Now I know our wonderful NHS friends will be attending Mr Cook’s epic performance tomorrow, (11th November) so I’m not going to spoil it for you lovely people, but let’s just say that I have a very strong suspicion that Fatboy Slim has done this sort of thing before… Tee hee hee xxx

But what I will say isIsolation by PEACE MAKER! & FIRST and Rock Your Body by Chocolate Puma…. Chooooons!

Also watch out for the Fatboy Slim vs The Rolling Stones vs the Ramones mix. I know when the performance ended but I won’t spoil it for those NHS workers for gig number two, but I know that you are all going to be walking away from the venue with a large dose of serotonin.

Tour flyer

