BREAKING NEWS

Sham 69 – Brighton concert report

Posted On 15 Nov 2021 at 2:16 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Sham 69 live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 12.11.21 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

SHAM 69 + CRIMINAL MIND – CONCORDE 2, BRIGHTON 12.11.21

It’s been a long time coming, but finally, Sham 69 hit the Concorde 2, and they’ve brought Bristol bangers Criminal Mind along for the ride.

Criminal Mind live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 12.11.21 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

I first caught Criminal Mind way back on the 30th of June 2017, and they were again supporting Sham 69 on that date. I remember loving their whirlwind punk set that time, and this evening they’ve not only built on that first impression but smashed it out of the park.

Criminal Mind live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 12.11.21 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

Criminal Mind 2021 are a whole new beast. They’ve gone back during the lockdown and listened to the music they loved growing up, and that has seeped into the new material and overall sound. They’ve evolved and grown into an all-out rock machine, the punk roots are still there emblazoned like a badge of honour, but there’s now a harder edge to the sound. Sometimes crossing into the territory of The Hip Priests with their twin guitar fury, other times like a smouldering Thin Lizzy turned up to max. There’s not a dull moment throughout from the Rancid like pacy opener ‘Never Take Us Down’ to the ballsy closer ‘A Night In Hell’, but the highlight for me was ‘Critical’, an all-out bruiser of a tune and a real roof raiser. Tonight Criminal Mind look like they love every moment, so they should. I, for one, can not wait for their next album. It’s going to be killer!

Criminal Mind live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 12.11.21 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

Criminal Mind are:
Ben Dowling (bass/vocals)
Abel Inglis (guitar/vocals)
Jake Read (drums)
Josh Read (vocals/guitar)

Criminal Mind live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 12.11.21 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

Criminal Mind setlist:
‘Never Take Us Down’
‘No Social Culture’
‘Dirty Tricks’
‘Go Get Em Go’
‘Salvation Called’
‘Fire On 10. All Saints Lane’
‘The Way Out’
‘Life To Defend’
‘Three Days’
‘Strides’
‘Blood On The Cobbles’
‘Critical’
‘Not Going Down (Without A Fight)’
‘A Night In Hell’

Check out their work on their Soundcloud page.

Sham 69 live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 12.11.21 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

We get a short break between the bands before it’s time for punk legends Sham 69 to take to the boards. You can feel the anticipation in the crowd before the band even kick into the first number of a powerful 17 song set.

Sham 69 live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 12.11.21 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

Surprisingly, there are two Sham 69s playing shows at the moment, the Tim V band and the original 1977 line-up we have here tonight featuring Jimmy Pursey on vocals, Dave Parsons on guitar and Dave Tregunna on bass.

Sham 69 live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 12.11.21 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

They are usually backed up on the skins by long time member, the incredibly talented Robin Guy, sorely missed tonight due to his ongoing chemotherapy. We all wish him the best in his recovery. He’s left the drumkit in the safe hands of Spike T Smith, who has a punk resume as long as your arm, including stints with The Damned, New York Dolls, Killing Joke, Discharge and The Deadcuts, to name but a few.

Sham 69 live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 12.11.21 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

The setlist reads like a best of, and that’s just what it is. Don’t expect any new numbers; Sham 69 stick with the classics, and that’s just what this crowd have come for tonight! It’s a few beers, an almighty sing-a-long and a few sore bodies and heads in the morning.

Sham 69 live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 12.11.21 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

Pursey and co take to the stage to a huge cheer and burst into ‘What Have We Got’, with the crowd responding in unison with “f*ck all!”

The frontman has lost none of his stage presence over the years, staring down the crowd dressed in his usual attire, which comes across like a punk rock Steptoe, his footwear held together with gaffa tape, his clothes barely holding together at the seams. Vocally he smashes through every number, backed by one of the tightest punk bands around. By the time they hit the 8th number, ‘Borstal Breakout’, all hell breaks loose in the crowd, pint glasses rain down like confetti as they smash into each other, but always stopping to pick up the fallen bodies. I see front centre a guy in a wheelchair, his friend or partner trying to build a wall with her arms to fend off the thriving mass of bodies heading his way and does so superbly. The look on his face says it all, sheer joy, and that’s just what Sham 69 bring to the Concorde 2 tonight.

Sham 69 live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 12.11.21 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

They batter us with classic after classic, ‘That’s Life’, ‘Questions And Answers’, The Clash’s ‘White Riot’ ending the set with ‘If The Kids Are United’ with probably the largest sing-a-long of the night so far.

They leave the stage for a few minutes to grab a few well-deserved breaths before hitting it hard yet again and unleashing a triple-header encore of ‘Angels With Dirty Faces’, ‘Hersham Boys’ and everyone’s favourite ‘Hurry Up Harry’. The crowd rounding off the night with a wild and boisterous pit with arms aloft and voices in harmony. It’s a pleasure to behold – live music is really back here tonight!

The crowd at the Concorde 2, Brighton 12.11.21 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

The years have done nothing to dissipate the live spectacle of Sham 69. They remain as vibrant and exciting now as they have always been and still are one of the best punk rock shows in town. See you next time without a doubt!

Sham 69 setlist:
‘What Have We Got’
‘Tear Gas Eyes’
‘I Don’t Wanna’
‘Ulster Boy’
‘Rip Off’
‘Bastille Cake’
‘George Davis Is Innocent’
‘Borstal Breakout’
‘That’s Life’
‘No Entry’
‘Money’
‘Questions And Answers’
‘White Riot’
‘If The Kids Are United’
(encore)
‘Angels With Dirty Faces’
‘Hersham Boys’
‘Hurry Up Harry’

For more information on the band HERE.

Gig flyer

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archive

<
November 2021
>
MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
242526272829 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728     
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
29      
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
232425262728 
       
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
2425262728  
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829    
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28      
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930     
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
  12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031     
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930    
       
     12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031    
       
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
       
       
    123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
       
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031   
       
      1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30      
   1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031 
       

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Fox hitches 15-mile ride from Hove

Posted On21 May 2021

Flock of sheep take a trip to Queen's Park

Posted On29 Mar 2021

RSPCA comes to the rescue of gull stuck in bin

Posted On07 Jan 2021

Sponsored Editorial

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

You Can Adopt

Posted On11 Oct 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com