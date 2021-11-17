999 warning as ambulance bosses declare ‘critical incident’ over computer problems

The ambulance service for Brighton and Hove has declared a “critical incident” this morning (Wednesday 17 November) after its computer system failed overnight.

Patients were urged not to call 999 unless absolutely essential as experts worked to try to fix the problem.

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said: “Following a significant IT issue overnight, we have declared a critical Incident this morning.

“Our staff are working extremely hard as we continue to respond to patients.

“We would ask that you consider alternatives to calling 999, including NHS 111 online, unless it’s absolutely essential.”

There was no indication as to when the problem might be fixed.

Secamb runs the ambulance service in Brighton and Hove, the rest of Sussex, Surrey, Kent and part of north east Hampshire.