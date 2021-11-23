BREAKING NEWS

Brighton band The Big Push play hometown gig

Posted On 23 Nov 2021 at 4:36 pm
The Big Push live at Chalk, Brighton 20.11.21 (pic Charlotte Horton) (click pic to enlarge)

THE BIG PUSH + FUKUSHIMA DOLPHIN – CHALK, BRIGHTON 20.11.21

The Brighton based band The Big Push played the sold-out CHALK after having to be rescheduled 4 times between lockdowns and covid restrictions.

The Big Push live at Chalk, Brighton 20.11.21 (pic Charlotte Horton) (click pic to enlarge)

The band consists of three frontmen Ren (guitar/vocals), Romain Axisa (guitar/vocals), Gorran Kendall (bass/vocals) and drummer Glenn Chambers. Drawing elements from classic brit-bands like The Beatles or The Police, The Big Push are known for their busking around Brighton. The four-piece sold out their first ever official hometown show at CHALK in October 2019 and followed up with a full-capacity O2 Academy Islington headline in March 2020, just before lockdown hit the UK.

Josh Butler from Fukushima Dolphin live at Chalk, Brighton 20.11.21 (pic Charlotte Horton) (click pic to enlarge)

Opening was fellow Brighton Buskers Fukushima Dolphin, who are a psychedelic electronic duo made up of singer and guitarist Josh Butler and drummer Alex Marni.

Alex Marni from Fukushima Dolphin live at Chalk, Brighton 20.11.21 (pic Charlotte Horton) (click pic to enlarge)

They played a 30-minute set made up of guitar and vocal loops from frontman Josh, playing crowd favourite songs including ‘The Furry Side’. By the end of their set the whole crowd had broken into dance and was fully warmed up for The Big Push to take to the stage.

Find out more about the outfit HERE.

The Big Push live at Chalk, Brighton 20.11.21 (pic Charlotte Horton) (click pic to enlarge)

The Big Push came on stage at a very early 8pm, ready to start their 16-song set with track ‘Watch Out’, followed by one of their many lockdowns single releases ‘Xbox Marijuana’. The set was broken up with a cover of Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’ giving it their signature big push magic.

The Big Push live at Chalk, Brighton 20.11.21 (pic Charlotte Horton) (click pic to enlarge)

Included in the set was the never heard before new track ‘No Reaction’. The band ended their performance with ‘All My Heroes’ before returning to the stage for a short encore.

The Big Push live at Chalk, Brighton 20.11.21 (pic Charlotte Horton) (click pic to enlarge)

The Big Push setlist:
‘Watch Out’
‘Xbox Marijuana’
‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’
‘It’s Alright’
‘Dignity’
‘Sweet Little Lady’
‘Icarus’
‘No Reaction’
‘Heart Attack’
‘Mannequin’
‘Precious’
‘All My Heroes’
(encore)
‘Why My Woman’
‘Sympathy’
‘Lonely Boy’
‘Paint It Black’

Follow The Big Push:
Instagram / Twitter / Facebook / Spotify / YouTube

Gig flyer

The Big Push setlist

